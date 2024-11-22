Palakkad by-election Results will tell, Ramesh Chennithala on Sandeep’s Congress entry

PATHANAMTHITTA : Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said one will know whether former BJP leader Sandeep Varier’s entry into the Congress is a boon for the party after the Palakkad by-election results are declared.

Responding to a query from reporters in Pathanamthitta, Chennithala said: “As I’ve been busy with the Maharashtra assembly elections, I came to know the developments over phone. Sandeep Varier had also called me.” Chennithala also asked the reporters why they did not ask the same question when former Congress leader P Sarin joined the CPM.

Asked about the controversy over Varier’s offer to donate land to the RSS, Chennithala told reporters: “Ask such questions to Sandeep.” He said the Congress will win the Palakkad bypoll by a huge margin.