Kerala BJP leader Sandeep Varier joins Congress party

PALAKKAD: Sandeep Varier, a former BJP leader and spokesperson, has officially joined the Congress in Palakkad, Kerala, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

This move comes after Varier had been visibly estranged from BJP leaders in recent days, citing personal humiliation and lack of support from the party. Varier's dissatisfaction with the BJP was evident when he refused to campaign for BJP candidate C Krishnakumar in the Palakkad by-election.

He was welcomed to the Congress by top leaders, including K Sudhakaran, V D Satheesan, Shafi Parambil, and V K Sreekandan, at the DCC office in Palakkad.

Congress's central committee greenlit Varier's membership after two weeks of discussions.