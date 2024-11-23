Kerala nursing student's death: Three classmates remanded, cops claim proof for torture

PATHANAMTHITTA : Three classmates of deceased nursing student Ammu Sajeev, who were arrested by the Pathanamthitta police under charges of abetment of suicide, were produced before a court and remanded.

Ammu, 22, a resident of Ayrooppara in Thiruvananthapuram, was a student at the Government Nursing College, Chuttippara here. She fell off the college hostel building on November 15. Ammu, who sustained critical injuries from the fall, was rushed to Pathanamthitta General Hospital by her teachers and classmates. After informing her family, she was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in an ICU ambulance, where she succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, the Pathanamthitta police had registered a case and started an investigation. A team of scientific investigation team, fingerprint experts and police photographers conducted a detailed examination of the spot and collected evidence.

The hard disk of the hostel’s CCTV was seized for scientific examination, police said. They also recovered a notebook and mobile phone from Ammu’s room.

According to police, they got proof that Ammu was mentally and physically harassed by her classmates. The cops found that the harassment and other bad experiences were detailed in her book. They also found the complaint sent by Ammu’s father to the college principal against the accused classmates and the records of the action taken by the college authorities.

The police had collected the memo received by the accused, their replies, and the statement signed by Ammu to the college authorities. In it, Ammu mentioned the mental torture and attempts to physically assault her, police said.