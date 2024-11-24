Defying predictions, Rahul Mamkootathil romps home with historic win

PALAKKAD: Defying pre-election predictions of a close triangular contest, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil won the by-election to the Palakkad assembly constituency with a historic majority. The big loser was the BJP, which saw its vote share slipping in many strongholds.

The 18,840-vote margin -- the biggest in the constituency’s history -- was a major morale booster for Rahul’s election strategists Shafi Parambil and V K Sreekandan. Interestingly, Shafi had won the seat by less than 4,000 votes in the previous election.

NDA candidate C Krishnakumar garnered 39,246 votes, which was down 10,974 from the tally achieved by E Sreedharan in 2021. LDF-backed independent P Sarin secured 37,293 votes, which marked a modest 723 gain from the previous election. However, this fell short of the high expectations generated by the Left front’s high-pitched campaign.