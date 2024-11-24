Huge margin of votes comes as relief for Congress camp in Wayanad

KALPETTA: The margin of over four lakh votes garnered by Priyanka Gandhi in the by-election in Wayanad would instill more confidence in the Congress and the UDF, though the victory was a foregone conclusion. The party leaders were on tenterhooks when the polling percentage showed a decline of around 6% because any considerable dip in Priyanka’s margin would land the party in an embarrassing situation and become a topic of nationwide discussion.

There was an apprehension that the predictability of the outcome might have led the Congress supporters to show disinterest in voting. But Priyanka’s campaign managers, especially T Siddique, were confident that the party could poll all the party votes. Siddique had said that the decline in the polling percentage was due to abstention of LDF voters. Priyanka won with a margin of 4,10,913 votes, more than the margin of Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 general elections.

The results show that there is a significant decline in the number of votes the CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri got compared to the votes garnered by Annie Raja in 2024 general elections. There is a dip of over 60,000 votes compared to the performance of the LDF candidate last time. The poor performance of the CPI leader may lead to discussions in the coming days in the backdrop of the already strained relationship between the CPI and the CPM.