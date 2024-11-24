UDF celebrates Wayanad victory at Indira Bhavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The air was thick with anticipation at Indira Bhavan on Saturday as the election results trickled in. Congress workers gathered at the state office to watch the by-election results live. All eyes were glued to the television screen.

MM Hassan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, M Liju among many others sat together infront of the television, occasionally exchanging a knowing smile or a murmured comment.

For Wayanad, the mood was almost celebratory even before the official numbers rolled in. Priyanka Gandhi’s dominance in the constituency was more than expected.

With over six lakh votes, she had shattered her brother Rahul Gandhi’s record and cemented her strong poll debut. The supporters couldn’t contain their glee. Every small update brought cheers and applause in the room.