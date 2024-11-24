Surendran is responsible for BJP’s downfall: Sandeep Varier

KOCHI: Celebrating the victory of Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad constituency, former BJP leader Sandeep Varier, who joined the grand old party days before the polling day, said the result was a befitting reply for BJP state president K Surendran.

“Surendran is responsible for the BJP’s setback in Palakkad. He said I am not an important person and my exit will not affect the party. They had launched a cyber attack on me and did not spare my 84-year-old father and wife. The voters have given them a befitting reply. There is a huge decline in BJP vote share. I am happy the voters have accepted the issues raised by me,” he told TNIE.

Sandeep said the resounding victory of Rahul in Palakkad was a result of UDF’s well organised campaign and a reflection of the people’s emotions against the anti-people policies of the state and Centre. The voters have given an apt reply to the communal politics of the LDF and BJP,” he said.