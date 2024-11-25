Wayanad package on the way, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells Kerala representative K V Thomas

KOCHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that the Central government will approve a financial package for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims in a time-bound manner.
The assurance was given during a meeting between Sitharaman and Prof. K.V. Thomas, Kerala's representative in Delhi, in Parliament on Monday.
"The State government is not asking for charity from the Centre but is demanding its rightful share," Prof. Thomas said. He added that the Finance Minister had assured him of the Centre’s commitment to approve and implement the package for Wayanad.
A Central team had visited the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad from August 8 to 10 and held discussions with senior officials, including the State Chief Secretary.
"The team’s report was submitted to a sub-committee comprising the Home Minister, Finance Minister, and Agriculture Minister," Sitharaman reportedly told Prof. Thomas, according to a statement issued by him.
Additionally, the Centre has received detailed reports from the Kerala government.
"The Finance Minister assured me that the Centre would examine these reports thoroughly and announce financial support for Kerala," the statement read.
Prof. Thomas also mentioned that Sitharaman assured him of a relaxation in the debt ceiling for Kerala, allowing the State government to borrow additional funds. The assurance comes after several meetings between the Finance Minister, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, he said.