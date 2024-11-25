Wayanad package on the way, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells Kerala representative K V Thomas

KOCHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that the Central government will approve a financial package for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims in a time-bound manner.

The assurance was given during a meeting between Sitharaman and Prof. K.V. Thomas, Kerala's representative in Delhi, in Parliament on Monday.

"The State government is not asking for charity from the Centre but is demanding its rightful share," Prof. Thomas said. He added that the Finance Minister had assured him of the Centre’s commitment to approve and implement the package for Wayanad.