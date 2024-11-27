Shawarma crackdown: HC directs Kerala govt to conduct regular inspections of eateries

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to conduct regular inspections and supervision of all eateries, including hotels, vendors, and restaurants selling shawarma. The court emphasized that if any violations of its directives are found during inspections, immediate and strict action must be taken, including license cancellation and legal proceedings.

The High Court further directed the state government to pay Rs 25,000 as litigation costs to the mother of a deceased victim.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by Prasanna E.V. of Kasaragod. The petitioner sought strict enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after her daughter died in 2022 from consuming shawarma from an eatery in Cheruvathur, Kasaragod. She had also requested Rs 1 crore in compensation for the incident.

The court instructed the Additional Sessions Court in Kasaragod to urgently consider awarding compensation to the victim's parents under Section 65 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This process must be completed within two months, as per the directive.