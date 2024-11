THRISSUR: Five members, including two children, of a nomadic family from Palakkad were run over by a lorry carrying timber while they were sleeping on the closed lane of an under-construction road at Nattika in Thrissur on Tuesday.

The deceased are one-year-old Viswam, four-year-old Jeeva, Kaliyappan, 50, Nagamma, 39 and Bangazhi, 20. Six others were injured. The police said around 20 people were sleeping on the lane when the lorry, carrying timber from Kannur to Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, lost control and ran over them around 3.50 am.

The police have arrested Alex, the cleaner of the lorry who was behind the wheel at the time, as well as lorry driver Jose, who was in an inebriated state. It is suspected Alex was drunk too.

Residents said they heard screams and rushed to the spot. “It was horrifying. The sight of scattered body parts and crushed bodies of little children froze us in terror. I somehow mustered up courage and called the 108 ambulances,” said Ajosh, who had been on his way to Thriprayar temple at the time.