Photoshoot at Sabarimala: Cops sent for punishment training

PATHANAMTHITTA : As many as 23 police personnel who have been shifted from Sannidhanam after the controversial photoshoot on the holy steps, were sent for intensive training as a punishment.

The photoshoot of around 30 police personnel at the sacred steps, turning their back to the sanctum sanctorum, had drawn widespread criticism.

Following the incident, ADGP Sreejith, who is also the chief police coordinator at Sabarimala, called for a detailed report on Tuesday.

Later, Sannidhanam special officer K E Baiju was tasked to file a report on the episode following the ADGP’s directive.

Speaking to TNIE, Baiju said similar to the punishment in the Army and other forces, the cops involved in the misconduct have been sent for intensive training.

Meanwhile, those involved in the photoshoot submitted that it was unintentional and they were unaware that the photoshoot was against the rituals.