Sprinkling turmeric, rolling coconut at Malikappuram not customary: Kerala HC

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has held that throwing clothes on the roof of Sabarimala Malikappuram Temple, sprinkling turmeric powder on the walls of that temple and rolling coconut around it are not part of the customary practices. Hence, the pilgrims should avoid such practices at Malikappuram temple.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S said that it is for the Travancore Devaswom Board to issue an advisory to the pilgrims, in the Virtual-Q platform and also through print and visual media that throwing clothes on the roof of Malikappuram Temple, sprinkling turmeric powder on the walls of that temple and rolling coconut around that temple are not part of the customary practices of Malikappuram Temple, which should be avoided.

About news reports on the dumping of waste materials in Mankunda Ayyappa Nilayam at Sabarimala, the court directed the executive officer, Sabarimala, to take immediate steps to clean Mankunda Ayyappa Nilayam.

An action taken report by executive officer shall be filed before the court on Friday. A report of the special commissioner, Sabarimala, on utilisation of the building for pilgrim accommodation (Viri facility) shall also be filed on Friday.

With regard to the photo shoot at 18 holy steps by the police, the court said that Pathinettampadi and Thirumuttam are not places where photography or videography can be permitted.