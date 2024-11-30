Expert medical team examines baby born with deformities in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: A medical team led by health department additional director V Meenakshi on Friday examined the child who was born with deformities. After the examination, the team members said that a detailed report would be submitted to the health minister soon.

The team members told the parents that facilities for better treatment would be arranged at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital or any other government hospital.

The infant’s father Anish Muhammad said they have full faith in the expert team.

“The positive steps taken by the health department is a relief to us. However, the failures on the part of the doctors of Woman and Children (WAC) Hospital, Alappuzha, and scanning centres should be investigated,” he said.