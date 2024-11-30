Expert medical team examines baby born with deformities in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: A medical team led by health department additional director V Meenakshi on Friday examined the child who was born with deformities. After the examination, the team members said that a detailed report would be submitted to the health minister soon.
The team members told the parents that facilities for better treatment would be arranged at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital or any other government hospital.
The infant’s father Anish Muhammad said they have full faith in the expert team.
“The positive steps taken by the health department is a relief to us. However, the failures on the part of the doctors of Woman and Children (WAC) Hospital, Alappuzha, and scanning centres should be investigated,” he said.
The health department appointed an expert team after the failures of the WAC Hospital and scanning centres to identify the deformities of the child born to Anish and Surumy of Lajnathul ward in Alappuzha municipality 21 days ago.
The child was born with unusual deformities and the scanning carried out seven times before delivery failed to identify the deformities.
The relatives also alleged that the scanning was carried out by technicians of the centres and no doctors were present at the time of scanning.