'Charges grave, but no discussions yet on inviting MLA PV Anvar': IUML

KASARGOD: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty has said that the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar are ‘serious and concern the public.’

He said the UDF would discuss the issues at the appropriate time. However, he remained non-committal on inviting Anvar to the League-fold.

Kunhalikutty was speaking on the sidelines of a leaders’ conclave organised by the Kasaragod district committee of the IUML on Monday. Asked whether the IUML would invite Anvar to its fold, Kunhalikutty said that the party has not discussed the issue so far.

A decision in this regard will be taken only after consulting the Congress, he said.

Kunhalikutty said, “Bringing UDF back to power is the only way to change the bad governance in Kerala. Things that are happening in Kerala now have never happened before. A person among them is coming forward and saying serious matters. We will discuss the issue if it affects the public.”

He added that the UDF is organising a meeting to discuss the issues that have come to light following Anvar’s revelations.

“We intend to take a multi-pronged approach, including public demonstrations, legal action, and providing support to those who require it. The UDF will steadfastly oppose any matter that adversely impacts the people. The UDF has always come to power by prioritising people’s issues every five years, and the pattern changed only due to Covid. But we have strongly come back in the parliamentary elections,” he said.