'No SC direction for actor to appear before SIT': Siddique's lawyer

KOCHI: Actor Siddique, who has been in hiding for nearly a week, will decide on the next course of action, including appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape case against him, only after a careful analysis of the situation, his lawyer has said.

As per the Supreme Court order, there is no direction for Siddique to appear before the probe team, said advocate Sujesh Menon V B, who is part of Siddique’s team of lawyers.

“Siddique is not required to appear before the SIT on his own. The order did not ask him to appear before the SIT,” Sujesh told TNIE. He said the actor will cooperate with the investigation and is ready to appear before it if a notice is issued as per law.

“The final decision on the further steps based on the SC order will be taken within three days after consulting senior lawyers,” Sujesh said, adding that the interim anticipatory bail granted to Siddique is not for a particular period, and the SC did not mention any time period in the order.

Meanwhile, commenting on the interrogation of Siddique and the next steps, SIT member Ajeetha Begum stated, “We have not issued any summons to Siddique to appear before the SIT. In fact, there has been no discussion about such actions within our team.”

Soon after the Kerala High Court rejected anticipatory bail for Siddique, the SIT issued a lookout circular for him on September 24. The police also raided various places, including hotels, to locate Siddique’s hideout.