Kerala High Court rejects Mollywood actor Siddique's anticipatory bail in rape case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in a sexual harassment case filed by a woman actor at the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram .

According to the complainant, the actor allegedly raped her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016. The offences alleged in the FIR registered against him are under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case.