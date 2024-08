The case against Edavela Babu was registered in the Ernakulam North police station under IPC Section 376 (1) for rape and Section 354 for outraging the modesty of the woman. It is alleged the victim was called to Babu’s apartment in Kaloor twice to apply for AMMA membership in 2009. In the first incident, Babu allegedly made sexual advances towards her. In the second, he allegedly raped her. Maniyanpilla Raju was booked by the Fort Kochi police for allegedly making sexual advances towards the victim while she was staying at a hotel in Fort Kochi for a film shoot in 2009.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Cantonment police booked Jayasurya for outraging the modesty of a woman. It is alleged that he sexually harassed the actress while shooting for a film on the Secretariat premise in 2008.

The police have sought the details of the shooting from the general administration department and will soon file a request before the government seeking permission to collect evidence from the corridor of the Secretariat where the shooting was held. They will record the statements of actor-director Balachandra Menon and other cast and crew of the film. They have sought the magistrate court’s permission to record the secret statement of the complainant. Upon getting the nod, they are likely to record her statement on Monday.