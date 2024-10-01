What action taken by state govt, CM against gold smugglers, asks Kerala Governor Arif Khan

PALAKKAD: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday asked what action has been taken by the ruling Left government or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the "reins of power", against the groups smuggling gold into the state and using money from it for "anti-national activities".

Khan said that he came to know about this development only after reading what Vijayan told a newspaper, but the CM has access to all the information about it.

"He (Vijayan) should come forward and tell us what action has been taken by the government against the gold smugglers who have indulged in anti-national activities.

"He is holding the reins of power. He cannot just talk to the press and take no action. Why has no action been taken? Whose fault is it if action is not being taken? It is a serious matter. I have read about it only today," the Governor told reporters here.

He further said that when he returns to Thiruvananthapuram, he will seek a report from the government on the issue.

"I would like to know what action has been taken by the government and since when did they know that gold is being smuggled and the money is being used for anti-national activities? "Is it something recent? Did they receive information about it now or did they know about it for a long time? If they knew for a long time, then what action was taken?" he asked.

His remarks came following Vijayan's interview with an English daily in which he said that money from gold smuggling through Karipur International Airport in Malappuram district and hawala transactions was used for "anti-state" and "anti-national activities".

The Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had lashed out at Vijayan over his remarks, saying that people of Malappuram were being targeted to settle his scores with Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

Nilambur constituency is in Malappuram district.

Anvar, who was earlier backed by the Left alliance, has been locking horns with the ruling CPI(M) and Vijayan for the past few weeks over various issues, which has led to the Communist party cutting ties with him.

The Nilambur MLA has been accusing ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of not following proper procedure while seizing gold illegally brought from abroad.