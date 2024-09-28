MLA Anvar to seek Kerala HC-monitored probe into gold smuggling involving police

MALAPPURAM: After deciding to challenge the CPM and the CPM-led state government, P V Anvar on Friday announced that he would soon approach the High Court.

Seeking a court-monitored probe into his allegations involving certain police officers and the Chief Minister’s Office in gold smuggling through Kozhikode airport, as well as criminal activities led by a group within the police department.

“I will move the HC next week, on Monday or Tuesday. I am seeking a police investigation, overseen by a sitting High Court judge. The HC should select clean officers to conduct the probe. I have lost faith in the special investigation team probing my concerns about the police. My last hope now lies with the judiciary,” Anvar said.

He also plans to discuss the matter with HC lawyers on Saturday before embarking on his legal battle against the state government and the CPM.

Anvar further said that the LDF would not secure more than 25 seats in the upcoming assembly election. “I tried to save the front from such a dire outcome, but in return, I faced criticism, and the state government is trying to frame me as being involved in gold smuggling. Even before completing the probe, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party secretary M V Govindan declared that my complaints were baseless,” Anvar added.

Anvar criticised CM Pinarayi, claiming that no one within the party dares to oppose him. “The party constitution states that any member can question the leadership, but cadres are not able to follow this rule. No one in the party can speak against Pinarayi Vijayan,” Anvar said.