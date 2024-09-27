War on Pinarayi: MLA Anvar alleges illegal gold seizures have CM blessings

Anvar said the party workers didn’t get justice from the police that are controlled by the RSS. There was an attempt to sabotage the investigation into the burning of the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri and there were attempts to frame the CPM workers in the case related to the attack on AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, he alleged.

Anvar challenged the CM to institute a probe into the cases related to seizure of gold in Malappuram district. He said Pinarayi was only parroting what the ADGP has handed over to him. “There was an attempt to cast the shadow of suspicion on me in those cases,” he said, adding that Pinarayi cheated him on the issue by creating an impression that a genuine probe was going on in the case.

Anvar clarified that he is not going to resign as MLA and said he will not attend the LDF parliamentary meetings. “The IUML and the Congress may not accept me and I cannot join the BJP,” he said. Anvar said he will hold a public meeting in Nilambur on September 29 to announce his future plans.

Anvar softened the attitude towards the Congress saying that he hails from a family that always kept good relationship with the Nehru family.