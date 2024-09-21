P V Anvar raises fresh charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi

Anvar also raised suspicion that Sasi might have hidden political motives for allegedly acting against the state government.

“The chief minister received the file recommending a vigilance investigation against ADGP Ajith Kumar for illegally amassing wealth on Thursday. Acting promptly, the chief minister issued an order for conducting an investigation on the same day. However, it took seven or eight days for the file to reach the chief minister from the DGP’s office.

The delay sparked unnecessary debates against the state government and the chief minister. The political secretary should have released a statement explaining the reason for the delay. His inaction has led people like me to suspect that he has some political motives,” Anvar said. He called on the CPM to investigate whether Sasi benefitted from the actions of the ADGP.

Anvar urged the state government to suspend Ajith Kumar from his ADGP post for two reasons. “The government ordered a vigilance investigation against the ADGP after verifying certain facts in my allegations against him. Therefore, he should be immediately suspended. Furthermore, Ajith Kumar should be suspended for conducting an unauthorised probe into my sources of information without the home department’s approval. Such investigations should be carried out by the special investigation team which is currently probing the charges I levelled against the ADGP,” he said.