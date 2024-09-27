CPM likely to expel estranged Nilambur MLA P V Anvar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is likely to expel its estranged independent MLA from Nilambur, P V Anvar, from the parliamentary party. The decision would be taken within days as the party leadership is of the view that Anvar violated all limits by making continuous allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the party would take appropriate action after considering all aspects. Several state leaders are in New Delhi to participate in the Central Committee meeting.

Govindan also alleged that Anvar was deviating from the declared position of the Left. “Anvar has raised allegations against both the government and the party which even the Opposition hasn’t dared to raise,” he said in New Delhi.

If the CPM decides to expel Anvar, a two-time CPM independent MLA, he would have limited provisions. If the CPM parliamentary party leader informs the Speaker of their expulsion, Anvar would be allotted a separate seat in the assembly. If Anvar approaches the speaker and asks to allot him a separate seat, it will also be considered.

According to experts, there was no precedence to take action against MLAs. In 2016, the former UDF chief whip P C George was disqualified from the assembly on the basis of the complaint by the Kerala Congress (M) that he defied the party whip on a number of occasions.

However, to avoid action, George submitted his resignation to the speaker. The then speaker N Sakthan rejected George’s resignation and disqualified him. However, the High Court revoked the Speaker’s decision.

Anvar, a former Congressman, joined the LDF in 2016. He won from Nilambur defeating the Congress candidate by 11,504 votes. However, in 2021, his winning margin crashed to 2,792 votes.