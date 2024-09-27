CPM likely to expel estranged Nilambur MLA P V Anvar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is likely to expel its estranged independent MLA from Nilambur, P V Anvar, from the parliamentary party. The decision would be taken within days as the party leadership is of the view that Anvar violated all limits by making continuous allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the party would take appropriate action after considering all aspects. Several state leaders are in New Delhi to participate in the Central Committee meeting.
Govindan also alleged that Anvar was deviating from the declared position of the Left. “Anvar has raised allegations against both the government and the party which even the Opposition hasn’t dared to raise,” he said in New Delhi.
If the CPM decides to expel Anvar, a two-time CPM independent MLA, he would have limited provisions. If the CPM parliamentary party leader informs the Speaker of their expulsion, Anvar would be allotted a separate seat in the assembly. If Anvar approaches the speaker and asks to allot him a separate seat, it will also be considered.
According to experts, there was no precedence to take action against MLAs. In 2016, the former UDF chief whip P C George was disqualified from the assembly on the basis of the complaint by the Kerala Congress (M) that he defied the party whip on a number of occasions.
However, to avoid action, George submitted his resignation to the speaker. The then speaker N Sakthan rejected George’s resignation and disqualified him. However, the High Court revoked the Speaker’s decision.
Anvar, a former Congressman, joined the LDF in 2016. He won from Nilambur defeating the Congress candidate by 11,504 votes. However, in 2021, his winning margin crashed to 2,792 votes.
‘Accusations won’t help CPM’
CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan told the media that the CPM would take action after discussing Anvar’s statements. Dismissing Anvar’s charges, he said that the CPM had not changed from its stands. “His action of continuously holding press conferences is not expected from a Left MLA.
As an LDF legislator, he should bring the matters into the consideration of the party. Many of the accusations raised by Anvar are likely to weaken the party and attack the CM vigorously.
This would not help the CPM,” he said. LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan has categorically said that the position taken by Anvar now is not at all acceptable to the CPM. He also said that there were doubts that Anvar had become a puppet in the hands of enemies.
UDF leadership to take stock of situation
T’Puram: Congress state president K Sudhakaran said that Anvar’s revelations validate the Opposition’s allegations of gold smuggling, gold cracking and tampering. He demanded that if the truth had to come out, the service of a sitting judge must be initiated.
An online meeting of the UDF leadership was called late Thursday night to take stock of the situation. Sudhakaran, who is currently undergoing Ayurveda treatment at Kalpetta in Wayanad, said in a statement that what Anvar said were facts.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said he would react on Friday. It’s reliably learned that Satheesan is keen to hear the view of the UDF allies when rumours are rife about Anvar’s future plans. Since Anvar spoke highly about Rajiv Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi during his close to 100 minutes-long press meet held at Nilambur, speculation is rife that he has put a bait before the Congress leadership.