Government stands with ADGP Ajith, orders three-tier probe on Pooram fiasco

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Officially acknowledging for the first time that concerted efforts were made to disrupt Thrissur Pooram with an intention to disrupt the state's social condition, the state government has ordered a three-tier investigation into the matter. Sources allege that the Sangh Parivar influenced the disruption efforts.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will head a special team to probe the offences allegedly committed during the Thrissur Pooram.

Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham will probe the alleged lapse in security during the Pooram. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb himself will probe the conduct of Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar during the Pooram.

Meanwhile, the CM reiterated his support for ADGP Ajith and said the cop will not be removed from the post on the basis of the allegations against him.

However, he acknowledged that the State Police Chief had pointed out lapses from Ajith's side ought to be verified via a probe. He had allegedly stayed away from the Pooram area when the unsavoury incidents unfolded.

The CM added that the report of the high-level team that conducted inquiry on the allegations against Ajith is being expected and based on the findings of the report, further course of action against the officer will be decided.

The CM said it was during the last stage of Pooram that concerted efforts were made to sabotage it and that was done with an eye on the Lok Sabha poll.

Ajith's report on the Pooram fiasco indicated that various demands made by some of the Pooram stakeholders were legally impossible to meet and efforts were made to precipitate tension over the demands.

Regarding the involvement of Sangh Parivar forces behind the fiasco, the CM said Ajith’s report has mentioned it.

“Attempts were made to disrupt the social environment of Kerala by disrupting the Pooram. It was a planned effort and a lot of indications regarding that are in the report,” he said.