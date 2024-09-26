CPI demands comprehensive probe into Thrissur Pooram fiasco

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ministers belonging to the CPI have raised the party’s demand for stringent action against those responsible for disrupting Thrissur Pooram. At the online Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he received ADGP M R Ajithkumar’s report with a cover letter from the DGP. The CM said the report had been referred to the Home Secretary and based on his opinion further decision would be taken.

“The CM informed the cabinet that the government received the report which has been referred to the Home Secretary. Once the report with the recommendations is received, further discussions can be held. Revenue Minister K Rajan raised the party’s demand that a serious investigation should be carried out into the Pooram fiasco,” said sources.