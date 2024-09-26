CPI demands comprehensive probe into Thrissur Pooram fiasco

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ministers belonging to the CPI have raised the party’s demand for stringent action against those responsible for disrupting Thrissur Pooram. At the online Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he received ADGP M R Ajithkumar’s report with a cover letter from the DGP. The CM said the report had been referred to the Home Secretary and based on his opinion further decision would be taken.
“The CM informed the cabinet that the government received the report which has been referred to the Home Secretary. Once the report with the recommendations is received, further discussions can be held. Revenue Minister K Rajan raised the party’s demand that a serious investigation should be carried out into the Pooram fiasco,” said sources.
The CPI is of the view that the situation has changed, compared to the time when the government decided to go for an investigation by the ADGP. So now, there should be a more serious probe. To which the CM assured a decision could be taken based on the Home Scretary’s recommendations.
The DGP in his covering letter to the CM on Tuesday had recommended a more comprehensive probe into the Pooram fiasco. Both CPI and Congress leaderships have been demanding a detailed probe to bring out the conspiracy behind the Pooram disruption.