Quack Cell gets over 250 complaints on unqualified medical practice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Quack Cell formed by a group of young doctors has reported over 250 complaints about fraudulent medical practitioners across the state in just one year. While they have successfully exposed some quacks operating in private hospitals, the General Practitioners Association (GPA) claims their efforts have been largely ineffective, even after alerting the authorities. In light of a tragic incident involving the death of a doctor’s father due to treatment from a medical college dropout in Kozhikode, the group plans to petition the High Court for a foolproof mechanism to ensure that only qualified practitioners treat patients.

Complaints received by the Quack Cell include cases involving college dropouts, paramedics, unregistered foreign medical graduates, and practitioners from other medical systems practising modern medicine. Some quacks have even been found forging the medical registration numbers of licensed doctors. Around 7,000 new medical graduates are entering the state each year. Yet the environment remains conducive for unqualified individuals to practice without consequence in towns and rural areas of the state.

Dr Ashik Basheer, state president of the General Practitioners Association (GPA) pointed out that conditions are favourable for unqualified persons to practice medicine with impunity. He accused some private hospitals, including those run by senior doctors, of intentionally hiring unqualified personnel to cut costs. “We have presented credible information to various authorities, but none seem to know how to address the issue. District Medical Officers (DMOs) claim they have no authority over private hospitals,” Dr Ashik said.

Initially, the GPA filed 16 complaints with various Station House Officers, but they only received a response after escalating the matter to the Chief Minister’s Office. He noted that SHOs often contact hospital management, who share responsibility for questionable hiring practices, leading to informal settlements. In one instance, the GPA had to file a complaint against an inspector who allegedly accepted a bribe from a quack they had exposed.

According to the Medical Practitioners Act 2021, practising without proper registration in the state is illegal. Only those registered with the Kerala State Medical Council (KSMC) are authorised to practice medicine.