Kerala CM comes to rescue, Saseendran to continue as NCP minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A K Saseendran is all set to continue as NCP minister for the time being. As expected, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came to the rescue of Saseendran.

The CM asked the NCP leadership to wait for some time before deciding on another cabinet rejig. Even as NCP state chief P C Chacko approached the CM on Thursday seeking to replace Saseendran with MLA Thomas K Thomas, Pinarayi was not in favour of the same.

He said he needed some time to think about the decision. Meeting the CM along with Saseendran and Thomas, Chacko informed him that it was the decision taken by NCP national chief Sharad Pawar.

“The CM asked us to give him some time to think. We cannot insist that a decision be taken immediately. We hope the CM will take a favourable decision,” said Chacko.