No plans to change minister, says NCP state president Chacko

KASARGOD: NCP state president P C Chacko has categorically denied reports that the party was planning to change its minister in the LDF government in the state. Party supremo Sharad Pawar has instructed him to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, along with NCP MLAs Thomas K Thomas and A K Saseendran. He said the appointment of ministers is the responsibility of the CM and emphasised that any reports suggesting internal discord within the NCP are unfounded.

Regarding the PR agency controversy, Chacko said that it is a common practice for public organisations and individuals to appoint such firms to manage various aspects, including social media activities. "The CM is being subjected to baseless attacks," he said.

Chacko also said the government has initiated a probe in response to concerns raised by MLA P V Anvar. He pointed out that the CM has taken the matter seriously and assured that a report on the investigation will be available soon. "We suggested suspending the erring ADGP at the last LDF committee meeting to help improve the government's image. However, the CM did not concur," said Chacko.