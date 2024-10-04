MLA P V Anvar continues to train guns on Kerala CM

MALAPPURAM: Continuing his tirade, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Thursday launched a powerful attack on the CM and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

Regarding the CM’s response to his controversial remarks about Malappuram, Anvar asserted that the CM evaded questions from reporters related to the remark by simply laughing away.

Reiterating that the controversial statement was published with the CM’s knowledge, Anvar demanded that the CM apologise to the people of Malappuram.

“Both the daily that carried the controversial interview and the CM are lying. The CM has insulted the people of Malappuram,” he said.

Anvar claimed that the three-tier probe announced into the Pooram fiasco is intended to delay the final report and protect those behind it.

“What I said earlier about the controversial interview is the truth. It was a statement made by the CM. All other statements made after its publication are concocted stories. The CM took over 30 hours to correct the statement. Why didn’t the CM and the party issue a press release immediately after seeing the interview? The agendas behind the interview are crystal clear,” Anvar said.