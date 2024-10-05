Adverse remarks against ADGP Ajith Kumar in probe team’s report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level inquiry team probing the allegations against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar met at the Police Headquarters on Friday where a marathon discussion lasting more than eight hours was held.

The meeting was convened by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb prior to handing over the inquiry report to the state government on Saturday. The report, sources said, has adverse findings against the ADGP on matters, including his meetings with RSS leaders.

Sources said the report mentioned that the state government was not informed about the meetings, which were held in a secretive manner. The ADGP had stated that he had met other political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and V D Satheesan, to justify his controversial meetings.

The report, however, brushed aside the justification and said those whom he had met were political leaders who held constitutional posts while the RSS leaders did not hold such posts. The state government was informed about the meetings after the Special Branch reported it. The incidents were in violation of the service rules, and brought disrepute to the force, the report said.