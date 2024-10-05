Only online booking for Sabarimala darshan from this year

Kerala

Booking can be made through the Virtual Queue system. Pilgrims can select the route they would take to the Sannidhanam at the time of booking.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday decided to make prior online booking mandatory for the Sabarimala pilgrimage during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. Only 80,000 people will be allowed darshan on a day. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming season.

Booking can be made through the Virtual Queue system and pilgrims can select the route they would take to the Sannidhanam at the time of booking. Necessary facilities will be arranged on the 'Kanana Patha' or forest route. Additional parking spaces will be identified to park vehicles when traffic restrictions are imposed to control the rush. More parking facilities will be arranged at Nilakkal and Erumeli.

Maintenance work of roads leading to Sabarimala and parking grounds will be completed shortly. Health check-ups and training will be given to sanitation workers. The repair work of Sabari Guesthouse will be completed by 31 October. Repair work of Pranavam Guesthouse has been completed.

The meeting was attended by Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, State Police Chief Sheik Darvesh Saheb, ADGPs Manoj Abraham, S. Sreejith, Devaswom Special Secretary T.V. Anupama, Pathanamthitta District Collector S. Premkrishnan and Travancore Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth.

