Only online booking for Sabarimala darshan from this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday decided to make prior online booking mandatory for the Sabarimala pilgrimage during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. Only 80,000 people will be allowed darshan on a day. The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming season.

Booking can be made through the Virtual Queue system and pilgrims can select the route they would take to the Sannidhanam at the time of booking. Necessary facilities will be arranged on the 'Kanana Patha' or forest route. Additional parking spaces will be identified to park vehicles when traffic restrictions are imposed to control the rush. More parking facilities will be arranged at Nilakkal and Erumeli.