Shirur landslide: Case against Manaf after Arjun’s kin files complaint

Arjun’s family had earlier made serious allegations against Manaf, with Arjun’s brother-in-law Jithin stating that Manaf’s comments to the media had sparked the cyberattacks. In response, Manaf held a press conference on Thursday, where he offered an unconditional apology, denying any intention to provoke religious tensions or harm the family. Despite the apology, the family proceeded with their complaint, stating that the cyberattacks had only intensified.

Manaf, addressed the media again after the FIR was registered, reiterating his commitment to supporting Arjun’s family, even if legal actions were taken against him. He expressed his sadness over the ongoing controversy, stating that he believed the situation was resolved after his apology.

Manaf emphasised that he never intended to create religious divisions and maintained that he had stood by the family since Arjun’s disappearance. He added that, despite facing potential legal consequences, he would continue to support the family.

The police have also informed that they would investigate the social media activity surrounding the case and take statements from the family. Authorities have assured that strict action would be taken if any communal disturbance was found to have been incited through Manaf’s actions or social media.

Surge in cyber attacks

The complaint, filed by Arjun’s sister, Anju, accuses Manaf of exploiting the family’s grief for personal gain, while also alleging that his public statements have led to a surge in cyber attacks against the family. Medical College ACP revealed that Manaf’s YouTube page and associated comments were currently being scrutinised.