Shirur landslide: Cyber attack for ‘disrespecting’ army, Arjun’s family lodges police complaint

KOZHIKODE: Family members of Kozhikode resident Arjun, a lorry driver who went missing in a landslip in Ankola, Karnataka, have filed a complaint against the cyber attack. The complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station against two YouTube channels that misinterpreted the words of Arjun’s mother Sheela during a press conference.
On July 22, Arjun’s family responded to the media about the progress of the rescue mission being held in Shirur, Ankola. While speaking emotionally, she said: “Earlier there was hope when the Army arrived there, but it is gone now. I don’t think the Army had intervened adequately.”
In the complaint, Arjun’s family alleged that Sheela’s words were misinterpreted by some online media and they have been facing extreme cyberbullying. “Our family also consists of Armymen and we have always been respectful of their services to the nation.
My mother was speaking about the particular mission of finding Arjun, and didn’t intend to disrespect the Army. My mother’s words during the press conference were edited and distorted. Some YouTube channels even used our maternal aunt Hemamalini’s voice and it was added to the videos without her consent. Since then, we have been facing extreme cyber attacks,” said Anju, Arjun’s sister.
Apart from this, cyberspace is abuzz with debates and war of words for and against those who went to Ankola as part of rescue missions from Kerala. After Arjun’s lorry was found in the river in Shirur, there was a cyber attack on Ranjith Israel, the civilian who participated in the rescue operations. Ranjith’s comment that the lorry in which Arjun was travelling might be on the shore itself has drawn widespread criticism. Meanwhile, the search for Arjun has been intensified by Army and naval forces, NDRF, fire and rescue team, and the police.