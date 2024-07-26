Shirur landslide: Cyber attack for ‘disrespecting’ army, Arjun’s family lodges police complaint

KOZHIKODE: Family members of Kozhikode resident Arjun, a lorry driver who went missing in a landslip in Ankola, Karnataka, have filed a complaint against the cyber attack. The complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station against two YouTube channels that misinterpreted the words of Arjun’s mother Sheela during a press conference.

On July 22, Arjun’s family responded to the media about the progress of the rescue mission being held in Shirur, Ankola. While speaking emotionally, she said: “Earlier there was hope when the Army arrived there, but it is gone now. I don’t think the Army had intervened adequately.”

In the complaint, Arjun’s family alleged that Sheela’s words were misinterpreted by some online media and they have been facing extreme cyberbullying. “Our family also consists of Armymen and we have always been respectful of their services to the nation.