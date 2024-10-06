Body handover row: CPM leader Lawrence's daughter files police complaint

KOCHI: The daughter of late CPM leader M M Lawrence has filed a police complaint against her brother, and the principal of Ernakulam Government Medical College over donating the body of her father.

The complaint was filed by Asha Lawrence at Kalamassery police station on Friday against her brother M L Sajeevan and principal Dr Prathap Somanath.

Asha alleged that Sajeevan falsely presented the consent for the donation of Lawrence’s body to the medical college for studies.

Prathap manipulated the statutory hearing and aided Sajeevan in establishing false consent of her deceased father, Asha stated in the complaint. Lawrence passed away in Kochi on September 21. Asha claimed that her father expressed the desire to have a religious burial.

However, Sajeevan maintained that Lawrence wanted his body to be donated to the medical college. The row between siblings over the donation of Lawrence’s body had reached the Kerala High Court which ordered the Medical College principal to take a decision after hearing all persons concerned.

According to Asha, Prathap kept her in the dark and denied her a chance to rebut the contention raised by Sajeevan and sister Sujatha during the hearing.

After Sujatha withdrew her consent for donating the body, Sajeevan was given time to prepare a new affidavit and establish new witnesses to validate false consent.

Later, the decision was taken to donate the body to the medical college. Asha alleged that the decision was taken violating a provision of the Kerala Anatomy Act with the intention to help Sajeevan and CPM under political influence.

Asha demanded a probe into the false consent provided by Sajeevan and the failure of Prathap to follow due legal procedures stated in the Kerala Anatomy Act. She also requested the police to ensure that her father’s body is returned and a religious burial is arranged as per his wishes.

Police officials said that only after a preliminary probe, a decision would be taken to proceed with further investigation by registering an FIR.