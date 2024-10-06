Kerala government shunts ADGP Ajith Kumar out of Law and Order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Succumbing to the demands of the coalition partner CPI and concurring to the findings in the report of the high-level team that inquired the allegations against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, the state government has removed the top cop from his current post.
The decision was taken as a pre-emptive move to thwart the UDF from cashing in on the controversy as the assembly session commences on Monday, sources said, Ajith will be allowed to remain as ADGP, Armed Battalion- a post he has been holding as an additional charge.
Intelligence chief Manoj Abraham has been posted as the new Law and Order ADGP .The posting of Manoj is considered to be a stop-gap arrangement as he will be promoted to the rank of DGP in January.
The move to shift Ajith out of the powerful post of the Law and Order ADGP gained momentum after the high-level team filed its report to the government. The report carried adverse remarks against the officer following which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday morning convened a meeting, attended by his personnel staff, including political secretary P Sasi, to decide about the fate of the officer.
However, the CM's Office dubbed the meeting as normal.
Sources said that State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb was to be present in the meeting, but he did not turn up reportedly due to the media glare.
The report of the high-level team had adverse remarks against Ajith regarding his secret meetings with RSS national leaders, sources said. The report mentioned that the meetings damaged the reputation of the force and the act of the officer was an infringement of the service rules. The report also said the officer did not inform the state government about the meetings and it was only after the Special Branch's report, he informed the government about it.
His justification was that his visits were just a courtesy call, but the inquiry team could not verify it as none of the RSS leaders, who accompanied the officer during those visits, gave their statements before the high-level team.
The report mentioned that the meetings were held in a secretive manner. The ADGP had stated that he had met other political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and V D Satheesan, to justify his controversial meetings. The report however brushed aside the justification and said those whom he had met were political leaders, who held constitutional posts, while the RSS leaders did not hold such posts.
Other allegations of corruption, amassment of wealth and misappropriation of gold levelled against Ajith by PV Anvar MLA is being probed by the Vigilance. The state government has already announced that the lapses from the part of Ajith, which led to disruption of Thrissur Pooram, will be probed by the State Police Chief.