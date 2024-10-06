Kerala government shunts ADGP Ajith Kumar out of Law and Order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Succumbing to the demands of the coalition partner CPI and concurring to the findings in the report of the high-level team that inquired the allegations against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, the state government has removed the top cop from his current post.

The decision was taken as a pre-emptive move to thwart the UDF from cashing in on the controversy as the assembly session commences on Monday, sources said, Ajith will be allowed to remain as ADGP, Armed Battalion- a post he has been holding as an additional charge.

Intelligence chief Manoj Abraham has been posted as the new Law and Order ADGP .The posting of Manoj is considered to be a stop-gap arrangement as he will be promoted to the rank of DGP in January.

The move to shift Ajith out of the powerful post of the Law and Order ADGP gained momentum after the high-level team filed its report to the government. The report carried adverse remarks against the officer following which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday morning convened a meeting, attended by his personnel staff, including political secretary P Sasi, to decide about the fate of the officer.

However, the CM's Office dubbed the meeting as normal.