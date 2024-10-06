‘Not UCC but gender equality in personal laws need of the hour’: former Madras HC judge K Chandru

KOCHI: While strongly advocating for changes in anti-women provisions in the Muslim personal law, former Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru on Saturday called for measures aimed at ensuring gender justice.

He was inaugurating the Equality Conference held in Kochi under the aegis of the Forum for Gender Equality Among Muslims (FORGEM), a group of Muslim activists who want timely reforms in Muslim personal law.

“When the United States adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776, it stated that ‘all men are created equal’. There is no mention of women. However, after 200 years, the same statement holds the meaning -- ‘all are equal’ -- and if we look at America today, the law treats both genders equally. We should apply that lesson from America in our country,” he said while pitching for timely reforms in the Muslim personal law.

“We have different laws (personal laws) all over India. But what holds true for men should be true for women also, that is important. In that sense, polygamy is not the rule but monogamy is,” he added.

However, Justice Chandru, who served as the judge of Madras HC from 2009 to 2013, and disposed of 96,000 cases, is not in favour of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that the BJP government claims to be a milestone for women’s rights.

“The general perception about UCC is that you take the Hindu law, apply it to Muslims, then it becomes common. However, we won’t allow that. Because it’s for the people to decide what law they want,” he said.