MLA Anvar lauds Stalin, tears into Kerala CM Pinarayi, LDF govt

MANJERI: Seeking to put the CPM on the defensive further, MLA P V Anvar tried to juxtapose the ‘principled and strong anti-Sangh Parivar stand’ of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu with the ‘clandestine deal’ between the CPM and the BJP in Kerala.

Addressing a public meeting in Manjeri on Sunday, the Nilambur MLA, who fell out with the CPM recently, said the DMK did everything to block the attempts of the BJP to win at least one seat from Tamil Nadu. He said the party gave its sure seat at Dindigul to the CPM and took the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency when it was known that the BJP was eyeing the seat.

“DMK is the most secular and democratic force in the country. I had gone to meet the party leaders in Chennai. Where else can I go? Should I go to the RSS headquarters? If I had gone there (RSS centre), the government would have given me full support,” he said.

Anvar alleged that the LDF government had tried to sabotage his meeting with DMK leaders.

“A secretary in the government flew to Chennai on Sunday and tried to meet Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was attending the airshow by the defence department. He wanted Stalin to issue a statement against me,” Anvar said.

He alleged that a secret deal has been struck between the CPM and the BJP for the ensuing byelections in the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies.

“As per the agreement, the CPM will vote for the BJP in Palakkad and in return, the party candidate will get BJP votes in Chelakkara,” he said. He reiterated his charge that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who paved the way for the BJP’s victory in Thrissur in the Lok Sabha elections. Thrissur Pooram was disrupted with the intention to turn the people against the government, he said.

Anvar said he went to Chennai to seek the blessings of Stalin and the people of TN, “who successfully blocked all ways for BJP”.