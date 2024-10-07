Special Investigation Team questions Actor Sidhique over rape allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Siddique appeared for questioning on Monday at the office of Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar. A special investigation team (SIT) has been investigating the actor on suspicion of raping a young actress at the Mascot hotel in Kochi on 2016.

The Supreme Court had granted him temporary relief by staying his arrest for two weeks after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court. He had gone into hiding after the High Court’s decision.

Following the Supreme Court's interim bail grant, Siddique informed the police through email that he is ready to appear for questioning. Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner, who is leading the investigation, responded by issuing him a notice to appear on Monday.