Special Investigation Team questions Actor Sidhique over rape allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Siddique appeared for questioning on Monday at the office of Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar. A special investigation team (SIT) has been investigating the actor on suspicion of raping a young actress at the Mascot hotel in Kochi on 2016.
The Supreme Court had granted him temporary relief by staying his arrest for two weeks after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court. He had gone into hiding after the High Court’s decision.
Following the Supreme Court's interim bail grant, Siddique informed the police through email that he is ready to appear for questioning. Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner, who is leading the investigation, responded by issuing him a notice to appear on Monday.
The actor is expected to be released after the investigation. Siddique had written to the police chief expressing his concern over not being called for questioning after several days passed since he received interim bail,
Actor Biju Pappan and Siddique’s son, Shaheen Siddique, accompanied the actor.
The case was registered after the actress alleged that Siddique had invited her to the Mascot Hotel under the pretence of a film discussion, where he then molested her.
According to the complainant, she first met Siddique through social media during her high school years. He later invited her and her parents to attend a preview screening of a film at Nila Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. Following this, Siddique allegedly asked her to meet him at the Mascot Hotel to discuss a film project. When she arrived, she alleged that she was locked in a room and molested, but managed to escape. Siddique has admitted to having met the complainant in Thiruvananthapuram.