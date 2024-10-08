Jury rejects appeals challenging boat race result

ALAPPUZHA: The jury of appeal constituted by the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) Society decided not to change the result of the finals of the boat race held at Punnamada in Alappuzha on September 28.

The jury led by district collector Alex Varghese announced the decision after conducting a hearing of other boat clubs which challenged the result of the event.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakari and Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC) which were runners-up in the event decided to approach the court challenging the result.

The jury of appeal including collector Alex Varghese, ADM Asha C Abraham, district government pleader Adv Venu, district law officer Adv Anil Kumar, NTBR executive committee members C K Sadasivan and R K Kurup, were appointed after the VBC and KTBC filed a petition to the collector declaring them joint winners of the event.

Controversy erupted after the judging committee declared Karichal Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club as winners after considering the difference of 0.005 microseconds with the Veeyapuram Chundan of VBC.

Karichal crossed the finish line in 4:29.785 minutes, just ahead of Veeyapuram, which clocked 4:29.790 minutes. KTBC finished third with 4:30.13 minutes.

Later VBC and KTBC filed petitions to declare them joint winners. Based on the petition collector appointed the jury of appeals.