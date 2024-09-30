Runners-up to challenge result of Nehru Trophy Boat Race final

ALAPPUZHA: With the declaration of the winners of the 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) stirring up a controversy, the Village Boat Club (VCB), Kainakari, representing the rowers of the second-placed Veeyapuram Chundan, have decided to challenge the result.

The NTBR Society declared Karichal Chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, as the winner of the race, following a thrilling final at the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday. According to the official results, Karichal crossed the finish line in 4:29.785 minutes, just ahead of Veeyapuram, which clocked 4:29.790 minutes.

VBC’s vice-president Akhil Dev said the club intends to file a petition with District Collector Alex Varghese, who also serves as the chairman of the NTBR Society, on Monday. Akhil expressed dissatisfaction with the final race results, noting that initially, both Karichal and Veeyapuram were shown to have finished at 4:29.79 minutes on the screen.

“However, the authorities later declared Karichal as the winner. VBC strongly believes that we should be recognised as joint winners of the race,” Akhil said.

“If the collector does not provide a satisfactory resolution to our demand, we are prepared to take the matter to court,” said Akhil.

Following the final race, VBC members staged a protest at Nehru Pavilion regarding the result. They alleged that their members were forcibly removed by the police.

Additionally, Kumarakom Town Boat Club, which finished third (4:30.13 minutes) rowing Nadubhagom Chundan, also filed a complaint with NTBRS chairman via email, alleging a fault on the part of the starter.