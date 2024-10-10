Governor's charge baseless says Pinarayi; CM lacks credibility, retorts Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief minister and the governor sparred for the second day straight with Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday conveying his “protest” to the Raj Bhavan over Arif Mohammed Khan’s allegation that the CM had something to hide on alleged anti-national activities. Shortly after, Khan asserted his allegation and said Pinarayi lacked credibility.

In a hard-hitting reply to the governor’s letter, Pinarayi said the allegation “of having something for me to hide is wholly unwarranted. I take strong exception to the said statement and, with utmost respect, place my protest before your goodself for making such farfetched and baseless allegations.”

The CM said he had not issued any statement on anti-national or anti-state activities in the controversial interview that appeared in an English newspaper.

“The daily has publicly acknowledged their error and expressed regrets for the same. Thus, it is now in public domain that I have not made any such statement in the interview. The denial on the part of my office and expression of regret by the newspaper are also in the public domain.

In the said circumstances, I am of the opinion that there is no point in raking up a comment, which was not mine,” he said.

Pinarayi said he did not mention about any anti-national activity at the press conference either. He only gave some statistical details on the interception and seizure by state police of smuggled gold, which has come through some of the airports in Kerala. It was the action taken by the police authorities in this regard that was explained before the media.

“Gold smuggling is an activity which jeopardises the national economy and also is one of the causes of tax leakage to the Union and the state. I made a general statement in the press briefing that the said activities are crimes against the nation and that the state government is determined to take stern and stringent action against such tendencies,” he said.