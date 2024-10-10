He was full of life in his last days, recall Gandhi Bhavan inmates

KOLLAM: For eight years, the laughter and charm of veteran Malayalam actor T P Madhavan filled the rooms of Gandhi Bhavan in Kollam. His witty jokes and elegant smile were a source of joy for everyone around him. Now, as the residents and staff mourn his passing, they recollect the memories of his warmth and kindness.

Madhavan, who had made Gandhi Bhavan his home, left an indelible mark in the hearts of those he lived with. Even as his health declined and he struggled with amnesia, his spirit remained unshaken.

“He was such a pleasant soul, always ready with a joke and that beautiful, graceful smile. Even just before he fell sick, he was full of life - going around to check on everyone, asking about their health and well-being. In fact, we remember him for his lightness and joy. When actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away, despite his own health issues, he insisted on attending her funeral. That was his spirit,” says Susan Thomas, the general superintendent of Gandhi Bhavan.

For K Sabu, Madhavan’s caretaker, the loss is deeply personal. Sabu has been by Madhavan’s side since the day the actor arrived at Gandhi Bhavan, and over time, a special bond formed between them.

“He always wanted to live in the present, never worrying about what had been or what was to come. Even with his memory fading, he never missed his morning routine of reading two newspapers. He was an avid reader and a traveller at heart, and he loved spending time with the children here,” said Sabu, his voice thick with emotion.