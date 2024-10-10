He was full of life in his last days, recall Gandhi Bhavan inmates

KOLLAM: For eight years, the laughter and charm of veteran Malayalam actor T P Madhavan filled the rooms of Gandhi Bhavan in Kollam. His witty jokes and elegant smile were a source of joy for everyone around him. Now, as the residents and staff mourn his passing, they recollect the memories of his warmth and kindness.
Madhavan, who had made Gandhi Bhavan his home, left an indelible mark in the hearts of those he lived with. Even as his health declined and he struggled with amnesia, his spirit remained unshaken.
“He was such a pleasant soul, always ready with a joke and that beautiful, graceful smile. Even just before he fell sick, he was full of life - going around to check on everyone, asking about their health and well-being. In fact, we remember him for his lightness and joy. When actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away, despite his own health issues, he insisted on attending her funeral. That was his spirit,” says Susan Thomas, the general superintendent of Gandhi Bhavan.
For K Sabu, Madhavan’s caretaker, the loss is deeply personal. Sabu has been by Madhavan’s side since the day the actor arrived at Gandhi Bhavan, and over time, a special bond formed between them.
“He always wanted to live in the present, never worrying about what had been or what was to come. Even with his memory fading, he never missed his morning routine of reading two newspapers. He was an avid reader and a traveller at heart, and he loved spending time with the children here,” said Sabu, his voice thick with emotion.
Though physically frail, Madhavan’s heart remained filled with longing. He had expressed a simple wish- to meet two actors he held dear-Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi. Despite public appeals from Gandhi Bhavan, this wish was never fulfilled.
“He thought of Mohanlal as his son. We kept hoping he would visit, but that meeting never happened,” said Sabu.
T P Madhavan’s journey to Gandhi Bhavan had been long and filled with hardship. Years earlier, he had sought refuge in Haridwar, attempting to live a life of solitude away from the glitz of the film industry. But a sudden stroke changed everything. He was brought back to Kerala, where he spent time in a Thiruvananthapuram lodge, barely getting by. In 2016, he finally arrived at Gandhi Bhavan.
With the care and support of the staff, Madhavan regained his health and soon became an active presence.
Last month, his health took a turn for the worse. He was admitted to EMS Hospital and was discharged after some time. Sadly, he was readmitted to NS Hospital in Kollam, where he passed away on Wednesday.