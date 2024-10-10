‘RSS disrupted Thrissur Pooram’: Left leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time after the Thrissur Pooram fiasco, the ruling front on Wednesday carefully trained its guns on the RSS accusing it of hatching a conspiracy to disrupt Pooram.

Taking part in the discussion on the adjournment motion in the assembly, Thrissur MLA P Balachandran said it was Valsan Thillankeri, working president of Hindu Aikya Vedi, who was behind the conspiracy.

CPM MLA from Ottapalam K Premkumar alleged that, apart from Valsan Thillankeri, BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan, Congress Thrissur mandalam president and president of Thiruvambadi Devaswom Girish Kumar were also involved in the conspiracy. The discussion also brought out differences of opinion between the CPM and the CPI over Pooram fiasco.

Balachandran alleged that similar to the incidents that unfolded during Sabarimala protest, a Namajapa procession was taken out under the leadership of Valsan Thillankeri during the Pooram.

“The lights at the Nadapanthal were put off. Then the Namajapa procession was taken out under Valsan’s leadership towards the Koothambalam. It should be probed how Valsan came there. As the election protocol was in place, Ministers K Rajan and R Bindu could not participate in the preparation meeting held before Pooram. Who created a favourable situation for the RSS to disrupt the pooram should be probed,” he said.

However, CPM MLA A C Moideen said that the Pooram was not disrupted and was completed according to the rituals.

As the Opposition pointed out the difference of opinion between Balachandran and Moideen, Minister Rajan intervened and made a clarification that there was no confusion regarding their statements.