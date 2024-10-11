Author sues Mohanlal over copyright violations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A non-resident Indian author, George Thundiparambil, has moved the Ernakulam District Court and filed a complaint requesting the court to issue a prohibitory injunction restraining the release of Mohanlal’s mega 3D movie Barroz.

In his complaint, the author has alleged copyright infringement of his novel ‘Maya’ in the making of the film ‘Barroz, Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure’. George, who is based in Germany, has filed the case against actor Mohanlal, directors Jijo Punnose, T K Rajeev Kumar and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

George sent a legal notice in July 2024 to the four film personalities to desist from releasing their film ‘Barroz, Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure’ asking them to clear up the copyright issue.

TNIE had reported this on August 11, 2024. According to George, in their reply to the legal notice they denied any copyright violation. He alleged that the film was a mirror image of his unique expression of ideas.