Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin questioned in cocaine, liquor seizure case

KOCHI: The police on Thursday questioned actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin as part of the investigation into the seizure of cocaine and liquor from the hotel room occupied by gangster Om Prakash in Kochi.

Authorities have identified all individuals who visited the hotel room on October 5 and 6.

Sreenath Bhasi was the first to arrive at Maradu police station, accompanied by his father, brother, and lawyer, around 11:45 am. Sources said that Bhasi told police he arrived at the hotel room around 3 am on October 6, having been invited by his friend Binu Joseph.

He also said that he has not used drugs and is currently undergoing treatment for a serious ailment. He noted that he had never met Om Prakash or his friend Shihas prior to this visit.

Prayaga arrived at the office of the Ernakulam ACP at Thevara around 4:30 pm with her relative and actor Sabumon.

Prayaga previously denied using drugs at the hotel, acknowledging that she went to the room after being invited by a friend. However, she said she slept in a separate room with a child before leaving to catch a train to Kozhikode on Sunday morning.