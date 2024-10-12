Actor Siddique questioned again by SIT in rape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam film actor Siddique was on Saturday questioned again by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a rape case registered against him.

This is the second time he has been questioned by the SIT in the case lodged on a complaint by a young woman actor.

Siddique was questioned for close to two hours by the officials at the Cantonment police station here.

He arrived for questioning around 10.40 AM and left close to 12.30 PM.

The actor was questioned for nearly four hours by the SIT earlier this week on Monday.

The rape case was registered against him after a young female actor alleged that Sidhique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.

The Supreme Court had granted Siddique interim protection from arrest last week, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.