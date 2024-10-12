EP Jayarajan removed on CPI’s demand, Binoy Viswam claims at party meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan was removed from the post of LDF convener in line with CPI’s demand, state secretary Binoy Viswam told the CPI state council. Sources said Binoy gave a detailed reply to criticism raised in the state council.

“We had conveyed our position to the CPM after the controversy over E P Jayarajan meeting BJP national leader Prakash Javadekar and his statement praising the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram. We conveyed that EP continuing as LDF convenor is not good for the front, and ideally, he should be removed. After deliberations in their party, CPM state secretary M V Govindan personally rang me up and said that considering our demand they decided to remove EP from the post,” Binoy said in the state council.

His statement came in the wake of growing criticism in the state council that the CPI has surrendered to the CPM. He also explained instances where the CPM has acted on CPI’s demand. “The CPM agreed to give us the Rajya Sabha seat after we raised the issue. When they suggested seat rotation, we demanded that their seat be brought into the same category. And recently, the government removed ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from the post,” the state secretary pointed out.