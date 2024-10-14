Kerala

Dissident left independent MLA Anvar meets SNDP chief Vellappally

SNDP chief emphasized that there was no political agenda behind the visit, stating that friendship and politics should be seen separately.
SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and P V Anvar MLA at Vellappally’s house at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala
SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and P V Anvar MLA at Vellappally’s house at Kanichukulangara near CherthalaPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ALAPPUZHA: P V Anvar, the dissident Left independent MLA, on Monday held a meeting with SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, sparking talks on his future course of action. The meeting was at Vellappally’s house at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala.

However, Anvar termed the meeting as a "friendly visit".

In response to questions about Anvar's recent criticisms against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Vellappally emphasized that there was no political agenda behind the visit, stating that friendship and politics should be seen separately. He further commented that Anvar's remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were his personal opinions.

Replying to a query by a reporter on how he viewed Anvar's criticisms, Vellappally replied, "Don't you have any other work? Everyone is entitled to their own political opinions. Is there an attempt to cause conflict between us or gain political mileage? Don’t ask such irrelevant questions."

Regarding Anvar's potential formation of a new political party, Vellappally remarked that it was Anvar's personal decision. "I don’t need to share my opinion with the media right now," Vellapally said.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and P V Anvar MLA at Vellappally’s house at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala
MLA PV Anvar apologises after his objectionable remarks against CM Pinarayi Vijayan turns controversial
MLA Anvar
SNDP chief Vellappally

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com