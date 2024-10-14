Kerala Assembly to discuss Wayanad landslide rehabilitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly will discuss the rehabilitation efforts following the July 30 landslide in Wayanad and the steps being taken to secure central assistance for it at 12 noon on Monday.

Speaker AN Shamseer allowed the discussion after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed to the Opposition's demand to address the matter through an adjournment motion.

In response to the Opposition's notice for an adjournment motion, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is actively engaged in rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad and is also effectively intervening to secure assistance from the Union government.

The Chief Minister noted that a positive aspect of the discussion on the Wayanad landslide in the Assembly is that it sends a message of unity within the state when such issues arise.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh reminded the Opposition that the government had already provided a detailed statement on the rehabilitation efforts in the Assembly under Rule 300. He added that, as per precedent, an adjournment motion is not allowed on a topic for which the government has already issued a statement.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan disagreed with the Minister, stating that a government statement does not account for the Opposition's views on the matter.

"The Opposition's role is not to clap in agreement when the government makes a statement in the Assembly. Our demand is to halt proceedings and discuss the issue. Everyone's opinion needs to be taken into consideration," he added.

Speaker AN Shamseer acknowledged the importance of the topic for discussion but cautioned that it should not set a precedent in the House, given that a statement has already been made by the government on the matter.