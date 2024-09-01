Expect good Wayanad relief package from Centre; Gadgil, Kasturirangan reports not pragmatic: Kerala CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has sought a Rs 2,000 crore relief package from the Centre for the unprecedented devastation that occurred in Wayanad recently and is hopeful of getting "good assistance," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here.

He also dismissed as "not pragmatic" the recommendations made by the Madhav Gadgil and Kasturirangan committees on ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats, saying the panels did not consider the societal expectations and ground realities in his state.

Speaking to PTI this weekend during an interview on the Wayanad landslides, the chief minister said the state government has decided to construct new townships for the families of the victims and the survivors of the unprecedented devastation "within a year," and these dwellings would be "climate-resilient and sustainable."

Vijayan said the state sought a disaster relief package of about Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre when he recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The PM was "very positive" on the issue, and the state was hopeful of getting "good assistance" from the Union government, he added.

The chief minister said the funds were expected to be released after a central team submitted a report to the Union government.

Vijayan added that categorising the Wayanad landslides as a "national or severe calamity" would enable all parliamentarians to donate Rs 1 crore each to the Kerala relief fund; otherwise, only the local MPs will be able to do so.

"If this disaster is included in that (national or severe calamity) category, we will get good assistance. It will create a good atmosphere for reconstruction," he told the news agency.

The 79-year-old veteran Marxist politician said the July 30 disaster that wiped off large tracts of three villages -- Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai -- apart from some areas of Attamala in Wayanad has "shaken the lives of our people, leaving those affected with unimaginable trauma and concerns about their future."

"The recent landslide in Chooralmala village has caused unprecedented devastation. I would like to assure that our government's primary objective is to provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package to the survivors.

"We are committed to providing the best possible rehabilitation package to the survivors, in line with the Kerala model of development with its people-centric approach," he said.