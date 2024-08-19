'I don't know how we made it': The mountain of despair that lingers in Wayanad

Ayshakutty (70) from Nellimunda, about 10 kilometres from Chooralmala, arrived at the relief camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi, with a heavy heart. She sought information about her family. She had not heard from them since the landslide. Unable to walk, she was brought to the camp in an autorickshaw, where her relatives gathered to provide details.

Tears rolling down her cheeks, she said, "We were away, and I don’t know who all survived."

Thirty people from nine families in her area were rescued, but five remain missing and one child's body was found.

Noufal, who had returned from Dubai four days ago, faces an even deeper tragedy. Although his wife Hanshitha and their five-year-old son Aadi survived, all 22 members of his extended family are missing.

"I cancelled my visa and came back. We have nothing here. My family and friends are all gone. All 22 of them were staying at our ancestral house when it was swept away," Noufal said, his voice heavy with grief.

At St. Joseph’s Girls HSS, Jayamma, one of the survivors, struggles with sleepless nights and an uncertain future.

Jayamma, her husband Muthan and their two sons and daughter survived the night of the landslide. They were jolted awake around 1 am by the thunderous roar of falling boulders and trees. Desperate for safety, they fled to a nearby estate manager's house perched atop a tea plantation and waited until dawn. By morning, the town they once knew had been reduced to ruins.

Schools also became temporary shelters for migrant labourers from various states after the disaster. Although officials said everyone was saved, some have not been seen since.

"All our families are safe, though four of our villagers went missing and one body was found. Bijinesh Paswan, Sadhu Paswan and Ranjeet Paswan are still missing, while Phoolkumari's body has been found," said Dharmendar from Bihar.